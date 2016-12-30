A father and son from Dyer County have issued guilty pleas in connection with the illegal shooting of a deer in Western Kentucky.

68 year old Micheal Webb, and 48 year old Micheal Webb Jr., of Friendship, plead guilty to numerous charges in connection with the shooting of the deer on a Graves County farm on November 12th.

Reports said charges, that included illegal taking of a deer, non-resident hunting without a license or permit, and failure to tag or check a deer, were issued after a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officer approached the two men in the field.

Following their plea in Graves County District Court, the Webb’s were issued fines, and forfeited two deer hunting rifles, a 2015 four wheeler and trailer.

Each also had their hunting and fishing privileges revoked for three years.