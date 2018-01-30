Union City resident Johnny Dyer, a veterans services coordinator for the University of Tennessee at Martin, recently received a Tennessee Army National Guard Partnership Award.

This honor is given to a limited number of individuals each year who dedicate themselves to helping the current and future soldiers of the Tennessee National Guard.

Dyer was recognized for his work to help soldiers achieve their educational goals through UT Martin.

He has also played a vital role in National Guard recruiting and retention efforts by setting up recruiting events, helping soldiers with educational benefits and facilitating on-campus recruiting offices.