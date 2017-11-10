Several local high school basketball teams will take part in a jamboree on Saturday at Dyersburg.

The 4th annual Sonic Basketball Jamboree will be held at Dyersburg High School starting at 2:00.

Participating schools will play two eight minute quarters.

At 2:00, the Obion County Central Lady Rebels will play Greenfield, followed at 2:45 with a boys game pitting Obion County against Greenfield.

At 3:30, the Humboldt girls will take on Crockett County, followed by the two schools playing a boys game at 4:15.

At 5:00 in girls play, Dyersburg will play Gibson County, with South Gibson’s boys playing Blytheville, Arkansas at 5:45.

The final two games of the jamboree will feature Lake County’s girls playing South Gibson at 6:30 and the Lake County boys playing Dyersburg at 7:15.