A 15 year old Dyersburg juvenile has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.

Dyersburg police reports said officers were called to Tennova Hospital early Saturday morning, where 23 year old Brandon Tipton, of Dyersburg, had received multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later transported to Regional One in Memphis in stable condition.

Police also learned that 26 year old Dejon Clemons, of Dyersburg, had been grazed by a bullet during the shooting and did not seek medical attention.

An investigation showed both victims were shot at by the 15 year old juvenile, at a residence in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue.

The mother of the juvenile brought her son to the police department, where the charges were filed and he was transported to the McDowell Center for Children.

The investigation showed the shooting occurred after Tipton had words with the 15 year old regarding his disrespect for his mother.