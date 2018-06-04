A Dyer County man is dead after a shooting Sunday in Hayti Heights, Missouri.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says 34-year-old Robert Grant of Dyersburg was shot Sunday afternoon around 5:30 at Hayti Heights Park while attending a car show.

Sheriff Greenwell says Hershel Grant of Hayti Heights surrendered to authorities just after 6:00.

Greenwell says there had been an ongoing family dispute between the two.

Hershel Grant is charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action and is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail.