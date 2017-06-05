The Dyersburg Police Department is being honored for providing outstanding service to the public.

The Tennessee Municipal League plans to present the city with a TML Achievement Award for Excellence in Police Services. The award will be conferred during the TML’s 78th Annual Conference next Tuesday Morning at 8.

Rex Barton, a police management consultant with the Municipal Technical Advisory Service, described Dyerburg’s police force as a “forward-thinking” agency.

The Dyersburg Police Department consists of 58 commissioned officers and 8 civilian support staff. The Department’s motto is “We exist to serve the community.”