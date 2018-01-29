Dyersburg Police continue their investigation into recent gang violence, that has led to multiple shootings in the community.

Reports said Dyersburg police recently conducted a gang saturation in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, the FBI, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the operation, officers conducted home checks on offenders currently on supervised probation or parole.

Reports said the homes of 32 offenders resulted in four arrests, for charges that included felony weapon possession, possession of marijuana, parole violations, and one fugitive from justice from Ft. Worth, Texas.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said the violence these individuals have brought into the city, will be met with great resistance and a heavy police response.

Chief Isbell also said more gang saturations are planned.