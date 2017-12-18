Dyersburg Police are asking for help in identifying two suspects in connection with a theft that occurred at the AT&T Store, located on Lake Road.

According to employees at the store, a male suspect who appeared to be of middle eastern descent, entered the store with two juveniles.

Employees told officer that they could not help the suspect due to his inability to speak English.

After the suspect and the two juveniles left the store, and it was discovered through security camera footage that the man took an Iphone 8 from a display, while the juveniles were distracting the employees.

One of the juveniles was then seen putting the phone in their pocket prior to all three leaving the store.