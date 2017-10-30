A 16 year old Dyersburg teenager was arrested twice on Sunday on various charges.

Just after midnight, Dyersburg police initially reported an alarm on Highway 51 at Sunshine Motors, where a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was seen leaving the area with no registration tag on the car.

When attempting to make a traffic stop, the driver fled from the scene, and was later taken into custody on Ned Cherry Road in Obion, by officers from Obion police, Troy police and Dyer County Sheriff’s officials.

The teenager was charged with felony counts of burglary from an auto dealership, theft over $1,000 and evading arrest.

He was released to his parents after the McDowell Center for Children refused to accept him.

Dyersburg police were then called 20 minutes later, after he was reported to be out of control and acting aggressively.

He was again taken into custody and ordered to be held at the McDowell Center.