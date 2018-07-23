A Dyersburg woman makes a court appearance this afternoon on charges of robbery and assault.

According to Dyersburg Police, 31-year-old Cassandra Wallace is accused of assaulting a man inside a local business and stealing his phone.

Police were called to Clayton Hayes Photography on East Court Street in downtown Dyersburg Thursday afternoon around 5:40, where the victim told police Ms. Wallace entered the business, pushed him, and began to strangle him.

Ms. Wallace then reportedly pulled a knife, held it to the victim’s neck, and threatened to kill him.

The victim told police he was familiar with Ms. Wallace and that she had been in the business before.

Wallace left the business on foot, and the victim realized his phone was missing.

Wallace is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

She’s being held at the Dyer County Jail appears this afternoon at 4:00 in Dyersburg City Court.

