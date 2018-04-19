Voting totals in Weakley County are in as the early voting period is scheduled to run through April 26th.

As of Tuesday, a total of 404 early votes have been tallied.

For absentee voting which includes nursing home votes, 85 votes have been counted with Republicans receiving 35 and Democrats receiving 50.

In person votes from the Election Commission indicate that Republicans have received 251 votes while Democrats have received 68.

In total, Republican votes as of yesterday are at 286 with Democrats tallying 118.