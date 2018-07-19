In five days of the early voting period, over 153,000 Tennesseans have voted early for the August 2nd election.

102,577 have voted in the Republican Primary and 44,147 have voted in the Democratic Primary, with 6,710 voting only the in General Election.

In Weakley County, 297 voted early yesterday, with 201 voting in the Republican Primary and 57 voting in the Democratic Primary, with 39 voting only in the General Election.

1,615 have voted early thus far in Weakley County.

Early voting yesterday in Obion County saw 338 vote early, with 237 voting in the Republican Primary, 69 voting in the Democratic Primary, and 32 voting only in the General Election.

Thus far, 1,696 have voted early in Obion County.

In Carroll County 280 voted early yesterday, with 1,168 voting early thus far in Carroll County.

Henry County’s early voting numbers were unavailable yesterday.

