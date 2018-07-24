Early voting numbers in both Obion and Weakley counties continue to be steady as the early voting deadline nears Saturday.

In Weakley County Tuesday, 235 voted early, with 169 voting in the Republican Primary, 61 voting in the Democratic Primary, and five voting in the General Election only.

Thus far, 2,715 have voted early in Weakley County.

In Obion County Tuesday, an even 300 voted early, with 211 voting in the Republican Primary, 60 voting in the Democratic Primary, and 29 voting only in the General Election.

2,959 voters have cast early votes, thus far, in Obion County.

Early voting continues through Saturday, with early voting hours in Weakley County from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon, and in Obion County from 8:30 to 4:30 and Saturday from 9:00 until noon.

