With just five days remaining in the early voting period for the August 2nd election, nearly 2,500 voters have voted early in Weakley County.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 195 voted early Monday, bringing the total, thus far, to 2,480 early votes in Weakley County.

Of that number, 1,740 have voted in the Republican Primary, 584 in the Democratic Primary, and 156 in the General Election only.

Meanwhile, in Obion County, 262 voted early Monday, bringing the total, thus far, to 2,659.

Of that number, 1,833 have voted in the Republican Primary, 499 in the Democratic Primary, and 277 in the General Election only.

Saturday is the last day to vote early for the August 2nd election.

