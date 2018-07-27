Weakley County reached over 3,000 early votes Thursday.

276 voters cast early votes Thursday bringing the total thus far in Weakley County to 3,239.

Of that number, 2,308 have voted in the Republican Primary, 759 voted in the Democratic Primary, and 172 have voted in the General Election only.

In Obion County, 288 voted early Thursday bringing the total thus far to 3,533.

Of that number, 2,571 voted in the Republican Primary, 669 in the Democratic Primary, and 347 voted in the General Election only.

Elsewhere, in Carroll County, 2,622 have voted early thus far in the early voting period.

Yesterday’s numbers were unavailable for Gibson and Henry counties.

Early voting for the August 2nd election continues through noon tomorrow.

