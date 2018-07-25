Weakley County will hit over 3,000 early votes Thursday, while Obion County topped that number on Wednesday.

248 voted early in Weakley County Wednesday, bringing the total, thus far, to 2,963.

Of that, 2,104 have voted in the Republican Primary, 694 in the Democratic Primary, and 165 in the General Election only.

Meanwhile, Obion County went over 3,000 votes Wednesday, with 286 voting early Wednesday bringing the total, thus far, to 3,245.

Of that, 2,299 have voted in the Republican Primary, 621 in the Democratic Primary, and 325 in the General Election only.

Elsewhere, Carroll County has recorded 2,400 early votes, thus far, 2,892 voting early in Henry County.

Early voting continues through Saturday for the August 2nd election.

