Over half a million early votes were cast in Tennessee during the August 2nd early voting period.

According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office, 626,894 voters cast early votes across the state.

Of that total, 398,111 voted in the Republican Primary, 210,742 voted in the Democratic Primary, with 18,041 voting only in the General Election.

Early voting numbers in Weakley County were down by 213 votes from the 2014 election, while 814 more votes were cast this year in Obion County than the 2014 election.

