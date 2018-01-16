The Center for Earthquake Research and Information has reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake Tuesday morning just south of Caruthersville, near I-155 in Southeast Missouri.

The earthquake was recorded just before 11:00, and came after a small 1.5 tremor was recorded north of the area around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Reports said the Pemiscott County earthquake was felt in Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky, with the U.S. Geological Service reporting the quake felt as far away as Nashville.

There has been no reports of damage.