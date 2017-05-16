The University of Memphis Center for Earthquake Research and Information has confirmed a earthquake Tuesday morning in Western Kentucky.

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Bardwell, with reports of the tremor being felt in three states.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:21, and was registered at a depth of 5.6 miles.

Today’s tremor was reported to have been centered underneath the Mississippi River.

On Sunday morning just before 8:00, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Lilbourn, Missouri, which is just across the river from the Kentucky Bend area of Fulton County.