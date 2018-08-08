An East Tennessee man has been added to the TBI Top Ten Most Wanted list.

57-year-old Robert Lynn Fletcher is wanted by the Mountain City Police Department and the TBI to face two counts of aggravated rape as well as numerous drug-related charges. Fletcher should be considered dangerous.

Fletcher is a white male, who stands 6’1” and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463). There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

