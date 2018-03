A community Easter egg hunt will take this Saturday in South Fulton.

Registration will begin at noon at the South Fulton Municipal Complex, with egg hunting to start at 1:00.

Three groups of children, ages three and under, 4-to-6 year old and 7-to-10 year old, will hunt eggs on the front lawn of the Municipal Building.

The event will also include free hot dogs and drinks, inflatables, and the opportunity for children to see the Air Evac helicopter, fire trucks and police cars.