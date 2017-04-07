Three local Easter Egg hunts will take place on Saturday for children in the area.

The 31st annual Easter Egg Hunt, at the Martin Recreation Complex, will start at 10:00.

Groups of hunters will include special needs at 10:00, ages 1-and-2 at 10:20, ages 3-and-4 at 10:40, ages 5-thru-7 at 11:00, followed by ages 8-thru-10 at 11:20.

Inflatables, cartoon characters and games will also be available for the children.

The Hickman Easter Egg Hunt will take place at 10:00 at Jeff Green Memorial Park.

Children will be divided in groups of 0-thru-4, 5-thru-7, and 8-thru-10.

Prizes will be awarded in each group.

The South Fulton Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1:00, on the front lawn of the Municipal Complex.

Three age categories will hunt the eggs, which includes 3-and-under, 4-thru-6, and 7-thru 10.

Prizes will be awarded, and kids will also be able to view city police cars, firetrucks and the Air-Evac helicopter.