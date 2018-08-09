This weekend at Discovery Park of America will be a time for big eaters.

Park officials are holding their first “Food Fest Contest” on Saturday, with several categories of participation.

Those who are interested in the food eating competition can choose from Dippin Dots ice cream, whipped cream pie, pizza, spaghetti, corn on the cob and donuts hanging on a string.

Registration for those wanting to take part in the eating competition will begin at 10:00, with each category having ten names drawn for the chance to win a free Discovery Park annual membership.

The first eating contest will start at 11:00 on the Great Lawn, and will feature Dippin Dots ice cream.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...