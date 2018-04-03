A committee to search for a new Economic Development Director met early Monday morning at Martin City Hall.

The position is currently held by Mr. Ronnie Price who will retire June 30th.

Weakly County Mayor Jake Bynum says the Recruitment Committee discussed the description of the position as well as a salary range and a timeline for the interview process.

CenterPoint Business Solutions Director of Sales & Marketing Elizabeth Pritchett says her organization will handle the initial portion of the search before presenting ideal candidates to the board for a discounted price of 3,000 dollars.

According to Mrs. Pritchett, the job will be posted by April 15th with a deadline to apply on May 31st.

Initial interviews are scheduled tentatively for June 15th with follow-ups set for June 30th.

The proposed timeline to present a top candidate is July 6th with July 13th the projected deadline to make an offer.