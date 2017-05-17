Westview Principal Jeromy Davidson has announced assistant baseball Coach Ed Baker has been elevated to Head Boys Basketball Coach of the Chargers.

Coach Baker has been an assistant coach at Westview for 21 years . He also was a manager for the UT Martin women’s basketball team.

He is a former tennis and golf coach at Westview and has taught Math at Westview 21 years.

Baker is married to Stacey Baker a teacher at Martin Middle School and they have three sons, McKinney Baker, who just graduated from Westview, Garritt Baker a high school sophomore and an 8th grader Houston Baker.

Coach Baker is also a Lt. Colonel in the Tennessee Air National Guard.