Two well respected West Tennessee broadcasters have been inducted in to the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.

Union City native Eddie Fritts and Trenton native Dave Brown became members of the 6th class of career inductees Saturday night .

They joined Nashville radio personality Gary Beaty, WW2 Veteran and long time WPLN Nashville air personality Lin Folk, UT Knoxville broadcasting educator Dr. Herb Howard and UT Chattanooga play by play announcer Jim Reynolds.

Eddie Fritts began his career in radio as a teen ager working in Union City and later became president of the National Association of Broadcasters while Dave Brown began his career working in Milan and became the televison weather authority in Memphis at WMC TV.

Thunderbolt Radio President Paul Tinkle, who is a member of the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame Board of Directors, said he was extremely “proud to see Eddie Fritts and Dave Brown become members of the Hall of Fame because of their extrodinary contributions to the industry.”

The Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame is committed to its mission in preserving and honoring the rich history and heritage of radio across Tennessee.