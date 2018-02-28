Obion County Emergency Management Director Danny Jowers says Saturday night’s tornado in the county has been ruled an EF1.

Officials from the National Weather Service in Memphis were in Union City on Monday, to survey the damage sustained to homes and businesses from the storm.

Multiple dwellings received damage, with some residents trapped and rescued by emergency personnel.

Two people were also sent to The Med in Memphis for injuries sustained.

Jowers said the determination was a strong EF1 in the county, meaning the winds were on the highest end of the EF1 scale, which ranges from 86 to 110 miles per hour.

Damage sustained in the Dixie community Saturday night was determined to have been caused by strong straight line winds.