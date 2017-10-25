Three baseball broadcasters, with ties to St. Louis, are finalists for the Ford Frick Award, presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Eight nominees, including Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Dizzy Dean, are in the running for the Hall of Fame honor, which will be part of induction ceremonies next summer.

Buck is the son of Hall of Famer Jack Buck, who was the longtime “Voice of the Cardinals”.

Costas got his start at KMOX Radio in St. Louis, before moving on to national coverage in baseball and football, and the late Dizzy Dean was an analyst on Cardinals radio broadcasts, following his Hall of Fame pitching career with the St. Louis Browns, the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

These three are joined in the nominations by Al Micheals, Don Drysdale, Buddy Blattner, Joe Morgan and Pee Wee Reese.

This years inductee will be chosen by a panel of 11 living Ford Frick recipients and other baseball historians.

Past inductees of the award include Vin Scully, Harry Caray, Curt Gowdy and Joe Garagiola.