The OVC has announced the first four of an eight-game football “Game of the Week” package that will be carried exclusively on ESPN3 this fall, including UT Martin’s road game at Eastern Illinois October 20.

Other OVC games scheduled include Austin Peay at Jacksonville State on September 29, Tennessee State at Austin Peay on October 6, and Eastern Illinois at Jacksonville State October 13.

Four more OVC contests on ESPN3 will be scheduled at a later date.

