An industrial announcement was made Monday in South Fulton, that will mean new jobs for the local area.

Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe was at the ceremony, and introduced the newest tenant to the South Fulton Industrial Park.

ColorCoat is a 14-year old company that is the largest third party exterior coatings applicator for the window and door industry in the world.

Company Vice President William Nowak spoke with those in attendance on why South Fulton was the chosen location.

Mayor David Lamb called the announcement a big day for the community.

Plans call for all employees to be hired from the local area, with full production scheduled to begin on July 1st.