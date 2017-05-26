A Weakley County school system construction worker who was critically injured while working at the Adult Learning center is back on the job.

Construction Superintendent Mark Cruse said Tommy Tidwell of Dyersburg was electrocuted while working on a scaffold while raising some lights into a ceiling grid when he was accidentally shocked and fell to the floor.

The 47 year old Tidwell was taken to the Med where he spent his recovery. He has since been cleared to return to work following the April 18th accident at the Learning Center.

Cruse said Tidwell is a carpenter for the Weakley County School System and is pleased to report Tidwell has returned to work.

The Adult Learning Center remains under renovations.