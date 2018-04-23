Music fans of Elton John and Stevie Nicks will be treated to a special concert on the Great Lawn of Discovery Park of America.

On Saturday, May 5th, the first summer concert of the year will feature a performance by Elton Dan and the Rocket Band.

The full nine piece band will feature all of the hits by Elton John, along with a high energy performance in authentic costumes.

The concert will begin with a tribute to Stevie Nicks called “Gypsies, Doves and Dreams”, which will include songs from Fleetwood Mac and her solo career.

Gates at Discovery Park will open at 5:30, with tickets on sale for $10 each for adults and free admission for those 12-and-under.

The night will also feature food, yard games and a beer and wine garden.