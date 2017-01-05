Memphis is ready to honor the King today on what would’ve been Elvis Presley’s 82nd birthday, with a cake-cutting ceremony on the front lawn of his Graceland home.

164 pieces of the birthday cake have been put up for a Saturday auction at the Guest House in Graceland, where birthday celebration events will take place for the first time.

Meanwhile, other items in the auction are a gold and diamond ring given to friend Charlie Hodge, boxing gloves worn by Elvis himself in the 1962 movie “Kid Galahad”, and personal clothing.

Online bidding is currently underway at Graceland.com/Auction.

Elvis Presley was 42 when he died in 1977.