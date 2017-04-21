City officials in Union City have agreed on a plan which will address concerns and upgrade facilities at Graham Park.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said a meeting of city and park’s officials, has resulted in a long range plan to enhance the recreational and athletic area.

Ms. Dillon said the City Council approved plan first calls for an engineers survey, along with the construction of a new T-Ball field and softball field, and new parking area.

Year two will see additional parking at the soccer and playground areas, with the third year bringing two new pavilions and restrooms to the Community Park.

The final year of the plan calls for drainage around all fields, along with additional parking areas and paving of the park.