The decrease of enrollment and funding at Weakley County Schools will likely have an impact on teachers and the local economy.

School Director Randy Frazier says the decrease in enrollment has been occuring the past few years, and may effect the number of classes and teachers employed in the county school system.

Mr. Frazier says due to budget cuts, schools may have to adjust the amount of government money used to save teaching positions.

Meanwhile at the Weakley county School Board meeting in Gleason School, a survey of a Greenfield home near the school has been completed. This will lead to the administration looking at a possible annexation of the house’s land to Greenfield School.

The renovation work on the Westview bandroom and theatre stage has been completed, though siding and roofing is still 6-8 weeks behind schedule and should be ready in June.

Work on the Adult Learning Center in Dresden is set to begin Monday at a cost of 1.95 million dollars.

The next Weakley County School Board meeting is Thursday May 4th at Westview.