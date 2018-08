The first entry day for the Obion County Fair will be this Saturday.

Fair Vice-President Blake Laws spoke with Thunderbolt News about the submitting of items at the fairgrounds.

Laws said the Domestic Arts Building and Jr. Exhibits Building allows community members to play a big role in fair each year.

Entry days are also scheduled for August 17th, 18th and the 20th.

The Obion County Fair will run from August 20th thru the 25th, with a special pre-fair day on Saturday, August 18th.

