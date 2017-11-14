Kentucky State Police are looking for an escapee from Marshall County Jail.

Monday night at approximately 8:30, Troopers from Post 1 responded to Marshall County Jail for a report of an inmate escape.

20 year old Dakota Reeder, originally of Simpsonville, Kentucky, left the Marshall County Class D Facility wearing blue jeans, dark tennis shoes, and a black long sleeve shirt.

He is a white male, 5’6” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

The investigation is continuing by Trooper Eric West, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.