The Marshall County Detention Center staff contacted Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Mayfield, in reference to an inmate that escaped from their facility Sunday afternoon.

Reports said 27 year old Justin Goad, of Paducah, was reported as missing.

Goad is described as a white male, 5’9”, 145 pounds, red hair, brown eyes, and medium build.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants, black or dark colored shoes with white laces at the time of his disappearance.

Goad was serving time for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary, and Theft By unlawful Taking.

Reports said Goad has ties throughout Western Kentucky.

Trooper Eric West is investigating the escape, and if anyone has any contact with this subject or information, they are urged to contact the Kentucky State Police at 1-800-222-5555.