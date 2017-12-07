Kentucky State Police are attempting to locate an inmate from the Marshall County Jail, after he left a work detail Thursday morning.

Post 1 reports said 27 year old Jeremy Meadows, whose last known address was in Water Valley, left a work assignment at approximately 10:00.

Meadows is a white male who is six foot tall, weighing approximately 140.

He has blue eyes and short brown hair with numerous tattoos, including visible horn tattoos on each facial temple.

State Police say Meadows is believed to still be in the Post 1 area, and should be considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Meadows is asked to report the information to their nearest law enforcement agency.