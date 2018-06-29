A Williamson County escapee has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Joseph Ray Perkins, of Vance, Alabama, is wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the THP, and the TBI on charges including Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Escape, Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, and Theft over $10,000.

Perkins was taken into custody Thursday night, but after transport to the Williamson County Jail, escaped from law enforcement custody.

When last seen, Perkins was wearing handcuffs, along with a white shirt, silver shorts, and no shoes.

Perkins has previously had access to firearms and should be considered dangerous.

Perkins is a white man, 6’2” and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.