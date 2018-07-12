An escapee from the Gibson County Jail has been apprehended in Obion County, following a pursuit.

Union City police Sergeant Brandon Adams told Thunderbolt News that David Madding, of Union City, was taken into custody after driving a stolen vehicle into a bean field on Highway 183 in Obion.

Reports stated that Madding committed a carjacking early Thursday morning in Dyer, threatening the vehicle owner with a box cutter.

U.S. Marshals indicated Madding on the parking lot at Wal-Mart in Union City, with a pursuit ensuing by Union City Police and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports said the pursuit moved down Highway 51 to Troy, with Madding arrested in a soybean field in Obion.

Madding walked away from the Gibson County Jail on Wednesday afternoon, where he was serving time for charges that included robbery.

Today’s apprehension was also assisted by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

