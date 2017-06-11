An inmate at the Fulton County Detention Center escaped this weekend.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 Mayfield said officials at the Detention Center discovered 23 year old Reggie Rankins missing after an emergency headcount at 1:30 Sunday morning.

The headcount was made after dispatch received a call at 1:18 reporting a break-in at a nearby convenience store.

Rankins is a black male about 5’10” tall, with a medium build.

He was being held in the detention center on charges of second and third degree burglary, along with theft.

Anyone with any information about Reggie Rankins is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, or their nearest law enforcement agency.