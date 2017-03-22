The 49th Annual UTM Spring College Rodeo offers plenty of activities besides bull riding Thursday April 6th through Saturday April 8th.

The rodeo takes place at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex at UT Martin all three nights at 7:30, though a free barbecue lunch presented by Edward Jones is available Saturday April 8th at 11 in Festival Park.

After the complimentary meal, a scholarship auction will be held at 12:30 in the park to benefit the UTM rodeo team.

Silent auctions will take place all nights of the rodeo, and a special Saturday night auction before the Championship Finals will give patrons one last chance to bid.

The Rodeo concludes Saturday April 8th at 7:30 and tickets are available at several businesses in Weakley County.