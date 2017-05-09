A Paducah man was arrested after drugs and an explosive device was located in his vehicle.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies pulled over a pickup truck early Tuesday morning in Paducah, which was being driven by 38-year-old Anthony Gonzales.

Reports said Gonzales made them suspicious during the stop, and a search revealed a homemade explosive device which was collected by the Paducah bomb squad and neutralized.

Deputies also found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and illegal prescription medication.

Gonzales was arrested on multiple drug charges and possession of a destructive device or booby trap device.