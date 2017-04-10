Obion County Director of School’s Russ Davis was given a contract extension at Monday night’s monthly meeting.

Board members met for the one hour meeting at Lake Road School, where the Director’s Evaluation was on the agenda.

Following discussion, and a 5-2 vote, Davis was given a contract extension of two years, which now carries him to the year 2020.

Board members Fritz Fussell, Brian Rainey, Tim Britt, Scott Northam and Jared Poore cast “yes” votes for the extended contract, with Keisha Hooper and Mickey Preciado casting “no” votes.

Davis had one year remaining on his current contract, and was not given a salary increase for the extension.