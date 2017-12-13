Two adults and one juvenile have been extradited to Obion County, to stand charges in connection with an incident involving a 12-year old Union City girl.

Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said all three suspects were brought from Mississippi to Union City on Tuesday, with each making their initial court appearances.

19 year old Julio Gomez Baltazar has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated kidnapping, with 18 year old Marcos Perez Hernandez charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape of a child less than 13 years old.

The 16-year old juvenile in the case has also been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The case involved the disappearance of a 12-year old Union City girl on November 24th, who was later located in a vehicle with the three suspects near McComb, Mississippi.

After a multi-state extensive search, police stopped the vehicle and arrested Baltazar, Hernandez and the juvenile, with the young girl returned to her parents in Union City.