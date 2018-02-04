The oldest surviving member of the World War II famous black combat unit known as the”Buffalo Soldiers” has died at the age of 100 on Thursday February 1st.

Mr. Ezra Howard was a Private First Class serving from 1941 through 1945, 92nd Infantry Division and served in Italy.

The 92nd Infantry Division was the only African American division to see combat in World War II. Mr. Howard earned sharpshooter status with his M-1 rifle and was awarded several medals during his service to America. He made his home in Sharon.

Services will be at Sunday (2-4-2018) in Sharon at the Pleasant View Church in Sharon. The Patriot Guard Riders will serve as escorts and honor guards recognizing Mr. Howard’s service to America. He is survived by his grandson Kelvin Ward.

(photo of Mr. Howard at the Sharon Corn and Music Fest courtesy of WBBJ and Rolling Thunder 2014)