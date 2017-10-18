A warrant was issued for a Union City woman, who claimed her vehicle was burglarized on the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Union City police reports said officers were called on Monday to 1201 Bishop Street, concerning a break-in that occurred sometime after October 11th.

At the scene, 32 year old Samantha Raye Medley, of South Thompson Street, told officers that someone had broke into her 2006 Ford Explorer after she was airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

Ms. Medley told officers that her purse was stolen, along with multiple credit cards and bank cards, a checkbook, medications and rings valued at $7,200.

Reports said a police investigation using parking lot security cameras showed Ms. Medley’s vehicle was not at the scene during the time she described.

The camera’s did show her pulling onto the hospital parking lot on Monday, and then doing something to the window of the vehicle.

A warrant was then obtained for filing a false report to police.