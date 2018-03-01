The family of a former Hickman man, shot and killed by a police officer in Fulton, have filed a lawsuit in the case.

43 year old Chris McClure was shot on January 16th of 2017, after officers were called to Lake Street and East State Line Road in Fulton, to the reports of a man wielding a metal pole containing a knife.

Upon arrival of law enforcement officers, McClure was shot twice by Fulton police officer James “Buck” Buckingham, and later died from his injuries.

The shooting was captured on officer Buckingham’s body camera.

Louisville lawyers have now filed suit on behalf of McClure’s family, saying the officer acted with unnecessary force, and claimed a cover up afterward to make the shooting justifiable.

McClure’s family has filed the suit against officer Buckingham, the City of Fulton and Kentucky State Police.

Family attorney Larry Forman told WDRB News that the brunt of the lawsuit stems from the fact that officer Buckingham fired what he called an “execution shot without any justification” on McClure, who was already on the ground from the initial shot.

An autopsy showed that McClure died from two gunshot wounds to the torso, with a toxicology report indicating methamphetamine and other drugs in his system.

The report said the parties in the lawsuit have 20 days to respond.

The body cam video from the scene can be viewed on YouTube.