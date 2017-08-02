Despite an off year for elections, a big weekend is still expected for the 137th annual Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County.

Thousands of people are expected to converge to the community of about 460 people, to take part in the many activities that serve as a fundraiser for the St. Jerome Catholic Church.

The picnic has always served as a platform for political speaking, bingo and the serving of bar-b-que and mutton cooked on site.

So far on Saturday, First District U.S. Congressman James Comer has confirmed his attendance, along with State Senator Stan Humphries, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Attorney General Andy Beshear and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

Governor Matt Bevin and Secretary of State Allison Grimes will not be in attendance, and no confirmation has been received from Senator Mitch McConnell or Senator Rand Paul.

The picnic will begin Friday morning at 7:00 with Mass on the picnic grounds, followed by a “Blessing of the Meat” at 8:00.

Other events on Friday includes the annual Knights of Columbus Fish Fry at 5:00, a 5K-Run at 7:00, and music on the stage also at 7:00.

On Saturday, bar-b-que mutton and pork will be sold starting at 8:00, with bingo, live music and many other activities starting at 10:00 in the morning and running until 10:00 at night.